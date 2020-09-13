Arsenal could reportedly be set to complete the signing of Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar in the next few days.
The talented 22-year-old has been strongly linked with Arsenal by L’Equipe, as translated by Get French Football News, and it may be that they’re now stepping up their interest.
MORE: Arsenal legend sends message to Chelsea after “excellent” Willian debut
According to Don Balon, the Gunners have decided to make an offer to meet Lyon’s £60million asking price for Aouar, and that a deal could be days away from completion.
As previously noted by GFFN, it seems other potential suitors for Aouar have not yet firmed up their interest in the France Under-21 international.
This could put Arsenal in a strong position, and fans will hope Don Balon’s report is accurate.
Aouar has looked potentially world class with his form in Ligue 1 and in the Champions League, and it would be some statement by Arsenal if they could win the race for his signature.
Mikel Arteta is putting an exciting team together after lifting the mood at the Emirates Stadium, with Gabriel Magalhaes and Willian looking promising signings this summer.
Aouar, however, would be on another level for the north Londoners and show they’re really back in business as serious top four contenders.
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
Arsenal owner Kroenke must splash the cash now to get this deal done asap. Aouar is the missing link in the midfield. He would be a great signing for Arsenal. A very skilful midfielder that will enhance our chances of making it to the top four and compete for silverware.
Why is arsenal owner kroenke not backing Mikel arteta… Arteta has shown us that he will get the club back where they where before, but kroenke is not backing him up, look at Chelsea how they are signing word class players, Arsenal owner please back arteta of signing Thomas partey and Hossem Aouar.
Agree with Wayne. Kroenke has to support & invest in our managers plans. Also in the purchase of Partey or Diawara.
Now is the time to make a statement & show how committed they are in bringing success to Arsenal.
Aouar is a good guy but arsenal needs to offload a few lads: Guen, Torreira, xhaka.. and leave space for him and Partey. That defensive techniques in the latter and attacking prowness in the former shall definitely make us excel in the EPL, Europe and beyond!
We need midfieder if we want to excel
Its a shame and also a slap on kreonke’s face.
Look how much Mikel arteta have shown, yet no sign of a single support from him.
Kroenke should back Arteta so that team goes back to the winning mentality of 2002 -2005
i will be so happy if we complete the signing hossem aouar
Cus been looking our team right now we have like three strong defensive milfielder xhaka elney torreira.
So if we do sign thomas partey or not we can aswell use plan b artetasball
Please kroenke we want christian Ericson at our club Arsenal not Aouar or Partey
Auon is good player