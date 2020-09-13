Arsenal could reportedly be set to complete the signing of Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar in the next few days.

The talented 22-year-old has been strongly linked with Arsenal by L’Equipe, as translated by Get French Football News, and it may be that they’re now stepping up their interest.

According to Don Balon, the Gunners have decided to make an offer to meet Lyon’s £60million asking price for Aouar, and that a deal could be days away from completion.

As previously noted by GFFN, it seems other potential suitors for Aouar have not yet firmed up their interest in the France Under-21 international.

This could put Arsenal in a strong position, and fans will hope Don Balon’s report is accurate.

Aouar has looked potentially world class with his form in Ligue 1 and in the Champions League, and it would be some statement by Arsenal if they could win the race for his signature.

Yaya Toure’s HILARIOUS explanation for offering to hire 19 prostitutes for his teammates in the Soccer Aid charity match… Click here to read more.

Mikel Arteta is putting an exciting team together after lifting the mood at the Emirates Stadium, with Gabriel Magalhaes and Willian looking promising signings this summer.

Aouar, however, would be on another level for the north Londoners and show they’re really back in business as serious top four contenders.