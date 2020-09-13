Arsenal eye young Dijon forward Mounir Chouiar but face Premier League competition

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a move for young Dijon striker Mounir Chouiar but face competition from both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Premier League new-boys Leeds United.

Chouiar, 21, joined Dijon from domestic rivals Lens 12-months ago in a move costing £3.15m, as per TransferMarkt and has since gone onto make 26 appearances in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing one assist.

According to a report from France Football the youngster is being considered as a summer transfer option by Premier League trio Wolves, Leeds United and Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

The report claims that the forward who mostly features on the left-side of an attack will be available for £19m.

The summer transfer window is due to slam shut on October 6 and clubs will be hoping to secure their targets as soon as possible with the Premier League’s matchday two scheduled to kick-off on September 19.

Arsenal started their season with a dominating league opener against Fulham yesterday. The Gunners became to the first side in this season’s top-flight to register three points in the league table after thumping newly-promoted Fulham 3-0 yesterday.

Arsenal’s second Premier League game is at home against struggling West Ham next Saturday.