Arsenal legend Martin Keown was clearly impressed by new signing Gabriel Magalhaes after his hugely impressive debut against Fulham.

The young Brazilian joined the Gunners from Lille this summer in what looked like a fine move by the north London giants, and it seems it’s paying off already.

CaughtOffside spoke to former Arsenal star Michael Thomas about the immediate impact of Gabriel, and it seems another Gunners great Keown was also wowed by what he saw at Craven Cottage yesterday.

Gabriel managed a goal and a clean sheet on his Premier League debut as Arsenal enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 win on the opening day of the season, and Keown gave the new-boy his man of the match award.

Speaking during commentary for BT Sport, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, Keown said: “I’m going to go for a player in an area where Arsenal needed serious attention in. It’s Gabriel.

“He’s got a clean sheet and scored on his debut. He has come in and he’s been dominant. He wasn’t asked too many questions but he’s my man of the match.

“I’m really happy with a player of that quality going into the Arsenal defence.

“How strong is he? He gets up and rises above Hector. He just nods it down. He wanted it more than anyone else. It might have touched his shoulder rather than his head. It doesn’t matter. They all count.”

AFC also welcomed Willian as he put in a decent shift in his first game for the club, but there’s no doubt Gabriel looks like he’s going to be a hugely important player for the club for many years to come.

