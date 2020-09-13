Arsenal got off to a winning start yesterday as they beat Fulham 3-0, but now the focus will be back on transfer gossip as clubs just have a few weeks left to get new players in.

We’ve rounded up the latest Arsenal rumours for you below…

First up, there’s encouraging news on the Houssem Aouar transfer saga, with reports claiming Arsenal are closing in on a £60million deal for the Frenchman.

Aouar has looked a class act with his performances in Ligue 1 and the Champions League, and any top club would do well to snap him up.

The latest is that Arsenal have met Lyon’s asking price with an official £60m offer, while the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and Juventus seem to be out of the running.

Elsewhere, Arsenal are also eyeing an exciting young forward in the form of Dijon starlet Mounir Chouiar.

Reports claim the Gunners are also facing competition from the likes of Wolves for the 21-year-old, who looks to have a big future in the game.

Chouiar might not get too many playing opportunities straight away at the Emirates Stadium, but could end up being a smart signing for the future.

Finally, it looks like goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is edging closer to leaving AFC for Aston Villa.

The latest on the Argentine’s future is that he’s set for a medical at Villa Park, and Arsenal may already be eyeing a replacement.

Mikel Arteta’s side are even reported to have begun talks over signing Brentford shot-stopper David Raya to replace Martinez as Bernd Leno’s backup.