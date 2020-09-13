Menu

Man United board to give Solskjaer £23million to secure hugely promising transfer

Manchester United’s board are reportedly ready to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer around £23million for the transfer of Monaco starlet Benoit Badiashile.

The 19-year-old defender looks a hugely promising talent who could immediately strengthen Man Utd in what has long been a problem position.

According to the print edition of French newspaper L’Equipe, as translated by the Express, it looks like United’s board are ready to back Solskjaer with £23m for this signing, with the Norwegian said to be an admirer of Badiashile.

It will be interesting to see if that’s enough to sign one of the top young central defenders in Europe at the moment, but if it is it could end up being an absolute bargain in the long run.

The Red Devils spent big on Harry Maguire last summer and haven’t really seen much of a return on their investment so far, though in fairness he could do with better players alongside him.

Badiashile already looks like he could be an upgrade on the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly, so fans will no doubt be hoping this move can go through.

As noted by the Express, United have also been linked with RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano, but Badiashile could be a cheap alternative.

  1. Mark Harrison says:
    September 13, 2020 at 9:23 am

    Board prepared to offer £30,million for Reguilon but only £23, million for Badiashile. WHY
    Badiashile is more necessary than Reguilon.

