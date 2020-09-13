Chelsea set to profit as Aston Villa have €19m bid accepted for former winger

Chelsea have done a lot of great work over the years where they stockpile youngsters who get sold on to other teams, and it means they continue to profit every year.

It’s common to see sell on clauses being included in most deals now while Chelsea have sold so many players over the year that they seem to cash in several times each summer.

The latest example comes from their former winger Bertrand Traore, with The Express reporting at the time that Chelsea would receive 15% of the profit of any future sales.

RMC Sport have reported that Aston Villa have now had a bid accepted worth around €19m while it sounds like Chelsea sold him for £16m, so things will depend on exchange rates and how the deals are actually paid.

It’s not going to be enough to finance a huge signing for Chelsea but every little helps, but this looks like a really solid piece of business for Villa.

Jack Grealish will take most of the attention from the opposition defences so there will be room on the wings for his teammates to exploit, and Traore has the pace and ability in front of goal to make a big difference.