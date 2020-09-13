The latest Chelsea FC transfer news is here as there could be some players heading out of Stamford Bridge following the club’s summer of big spending.

First, however, it seems Chelsea are set to step up efforts to sign West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice in a potential £74million deal.

Rice has long looked one of the finest young players in the Premier League and it seems clear the England international could be a fine fit for the Blues.

The latest on the Rice saga, however, is that Chelsea could struggle to pay West Ham’s £74m asking price, so fans will hope some player sales can help push this through.

One player who could be heading out is Callum Hudson-Odoi, who has been told he can move away from west London on loan this season.

The England international has not been at his best for some time now and it might be that he’ll benefit from getting first-team football elsewhere for the time being.

It would help Chelsea ease the pressure on their wage bill, and could also potentially put Hudson-Odoi in the shop window if they decide they don’t want to keep him after strengthening in attack with Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech this summer.

Finally, N’Golo Kante could also be leaving the Bridge in the near future as Manchester United are linked with a surprise move for the France international.

Kante has been a top performer for CFC for many years and would undoubtedly strengthen United and other top teams.

The 29-year-old might no longer be guaranteed a starting spot in Frank Lampard’s side, so could be a player worth cashing in on in order to fund a move for Rice.