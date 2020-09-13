Fluminense have officially confirmed that a deal has been reached with Liverpool over the sale of promising goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga.

The Brazilian Serie A outfit state that the club retain 25% of the 17-year-old’s rights (effectively offer them 25% of a transfer fee if the ace is sold in the future by the Premier League champions.

GloboEsporte report that Liverpool will pay an initial fee of €1m for the stopper, with the deal also including a further €1m in add-ons.

Fluminense add that Pitaluga – who played at Fluminense alongside Alisson’s older brother, Marcelo Gustavo Becker – is already travelling to England to undergo a medical and finalise the move.

Marcelo didn’t feature for the Brazilian side’s first-team, but the talent has trained alongside the senior squad.

Marcelo has been part of Brazil’s Under-17s squad, winning the World Cup with this age group last year.

Considering Marcelo’s pre-existing relationship with Reds superstar Alisson, everything seems to in place for the youngster to settle in smoothly.

Given Liverpool’s acceptance of Fluminense to retain 25% of the talent’s rights, Jurgen Klopp’s side may well have identified Marcelo as a long-term successor to their current No.1.