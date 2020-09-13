Done deal: Aston Villa complete the signing of Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal

It was fairly obvious that Emiliano Martinez was going to be on his way out of Arsenal after he was left out of the squad to face Fulham yesterday.

He proved last season that he can play in the Premier League but he was never going to be the number 1 after Bernd Leno recovered from his injury, so a move to Aston Villa looks like a great thing for him:

Aston Villa have completed the signing of Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal – contract signed until June 2024. Talks on with Werder for Milot Rashica.

And Arsenal keep working to sell players [Torreira too] and then will try again for a top midfielder [Aouar or Thomas] ? #AFC #AVFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 13, 2020

It’s easy to forget that he’s 28 years old so he can’t afford to sit about on the bench as a back up for much longer, so moving to Villa will give him the chance to establish himself at the top level.

It’s also a great signing for Villa because they went with a short term fix in Pepe Reina last season, but the other keepers didn’t really convince and it was clear that a new signing was needed.

It’s worth remembering that the Argentine has very limited first team experience so this could still be seen as a gamble, but it will be interesting to see if he can be consistent over a whole season.