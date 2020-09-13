According to Sky Sports Italy’s Angelo Mangiante, former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has identified Marcos Alonso as his prime left-back target for current club Inter Milan this transfer window.

Mangiante adds that the Italian prefers a move for Alonso over Blues teammate Emerson Palmieri, the Blues would be wise to part with one of these players following the marquee recruitment of Ben Chilwell.

Alonso was the Chelsea left-back that featured the most last season, with Emerson falling out of favour after Frank Lampard’s appointment and due to some injury troubles.

The Spaniard being preferred by Inter could actually be a massive boost for the west London outfit as Emerson is three-and-half-years younger that Alonso.

Alonso’s been a controversial figure for Chelsea since joining in the summer of 2016, after some solid early season, the ace’s defensive shortcoming quickly became a glaring concern.

Alonso’s attack-minded style could be an ideal fit for an Inter side that respectably dominate most of their domestic opposition.

The Spaniard has made 149 appearances for the Stamford Bridge outfit, scoring 22 times and chipping in with 18 assists.

Chelsea can certainly get by without Alonso now that Chilwell will be expected to take the starting spot when he returns from injury.