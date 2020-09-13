Hugo Lloris is willing to do whatever it takes to win as Spurs prepare to kick season off against Everton

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has claimed that the London side is prepared to win in ‘ugly’ ways as the Frenchman admits to buying into manager Jose Mourinho’s demanding playing style.

Lloris, 33, joined Spurs in 2012 from Ligue 1 side Lyon in a move costing £11.34m, as per TransferMarkt and has since gone onto feature an impressive 325 times, keeping 112 clean sheets along the way for his London club.

The experienced Frenchman knows what it takes to win after he captained his country during their famous 2018 World Cup win in Russia and has recently highlighted how his domestic side will need to follow Mourinho’s demands if they’re to be successful ahead of the new 2020-21 season.

Spurs’ dressing room has been well documented recently after Amazon’s All or Nothing documentary was released which gives fans a fly-on-the-wall style insight into how the club operates.

One aspect that dominates the brilliant documentary is opinion splitter manager Mourinho who is very open about his demands for his side to win even if it means playing ‘ugly’.

Speaking to the Guardian ahead of Spurs’ Premier League opener against Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton on Sunday afternoon, Lloris has said: “It can be true in football, you sometimes have to know how to win in the ugly way.

“You don’t always need to play the fantastic game to win, you just need to know how to win. Particularly on a bad day, it helps if you still know how to win.

“That doesn’t mean you can’t be a good guy off the field, but when you are on the field you have to do everything you can. You might have to be naughty, to get the winning taste, but if you win that kind of game it makes you even stronger.

“You still need talent and team spirit and all the usual things, but sometimes that’s not enough. The manager is trying to instil a winning mentality, which is something we all have to follow.”

Lloris endured a tough campaign last time out after suffering a horrific elbow injury last October which saw him miss 21 matches in total for his side. The keeper’s injury has inspired him to move on from last season as he remains fully focused to go again this weekend, he said: “It was tough at times last season but it belongs to the past.

“We have to look ahead, we have to rebuild our confidence and we are making some progress. When I look at the games we played after the restart there were some good signals. I could see some improvements, especially in the way our manager wants us to play.

“We should not forget it was not easy for him either, arriving in the middle of the season, but now it’s a new season and important to make a good start.

“We have only had four weeks’ preparation, and there are far too many games to play, but it is the same for everyone. That’s why it is important to make a good start. We have a really good squad with very good spirit and we are ready to start and compete.”

Spurs will kick-off against Everton later on Sunday at 16:30 with the game being played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.