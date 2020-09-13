Jose Mourinho appears to confirm that Spurs have made a move for Alexander Sorloth

Jose Mourinho is a mixed bag in his interviews because usually he’ll give nothing away, but if he’s frustrated with his team then he’ll use it as a chance to put pressure on club chiefs to make some signings.

Their loss against Everton today was wholly uninspiring and the loss was well deserved, but it looked worrying from a team point of view rather than just looking at individual positions.

The whole thing just looked completely disjointed which isn’t uncommon when it comes to Jose Mourinho’s teams, but he’ll be hoping for some reinforcements to arrive.

He was asked about a potential move for Alexander Sorloth of Trabzonspor after the game today, and his comments do make it sound like the club are trying to sign him:

So Mourinho isn't denying that Spurs have contacted Trabzonspor over Alexander Sorloth… pic.twitter.com/VN4UhVkm7n — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) September 13, 2020

He also states that the team didn’t lose today because of the striking position but he clearly wants another option up front, so this is worth following in the next few days.