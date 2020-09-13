Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe is reportedly set on leaving the club in next summer’s transfer window and could eye a move to Liverpool or Manchester United.

The France international is one of the most exciting young talents in world football after a blistering start to his career that has seen him score over 100 career goals, win multiple Ligue 1 titles, the World Cup, and reach the Champions League final all before the age of 22.

However, it seems he’s now keen to move on to the next stage of his career as he’s informed PSG he wants to leave them next summer, according to the Times.

If all goes to plan, this would be Mbappe’s final season at the Parc des Princes, and the Times claim he wants a move to either England or Spain next, with Liverpool and Man Utd named as interesting potential destinations for him in the Premier League.

The report quotes Mbappe as having previously spoken of his huge admiration for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp, and it’s also suggested the Reds could be prepared to soon replace one or more of their ageing front three.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have all been top performers for the Merseyside giants, but they cannot go on forever and Mbappe would be a dream long-term replacement.

The 21-year-old has scored 90 goals in the last three seasons at PSG and it would be a joy to see what he could do in English football.

United may not be the force they once were, but might be one of the few clubs with both the money and the ambition to try and do a deal for Mbappe.

If they could beat someone like Liverpool to his signature, it would be a major statement that could help them get back to being the force they want to be.

