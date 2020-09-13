Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has made the surprise claim that he feels the transfer links with Thiago Alcantara are disrespectful to the club’s current midfield players.

The Reds could perhaps do with improving in midfield this summer, with Alcantara a world class talent who could surely start for any of Europe’s biggest sides.

Still, there’s been a lot of back and forth on the transfer rumours linking the Spain international with Liverpool, with Fabrizio Romano recently stating the Merseyside giants are in for him, but with the suggestion that his asking price could be an issue…

Thiago will NOT be present @ Bayern training center for medical tests. Key days are coming.

Liverpool are still pushing to get him but Bayern want €30m… and Koeman insists to have Wijnaldum as new Barça signing more than Thiago (appreciated by part of the board). ? #LFC #FCB https://t.co/9atHfHYPVa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 8, 2020

Carragher has now spoken out on the saga and does not believe it would be the end of the world if Liverpool missed out on this signing.

“Thiago would give Liverpool’s midfield something different, no doubt. I think the huge clamour for Thiago is a little bit disrespectful to Liverpool’s current midfield three,” the Sky Sports pundit said, as quoted by the Metro.

“Yes he would add something different. But if he doesn’t come in, it’s not the end of the world, this is still a fantastic midfield for Liverpool.”

While we see Carragher’s point about LFC already having quality in that department, it’s surely the norm for players at big clubs to expect strengthening in the transfer market that could threaten their place in the side.

All teams should look to improve, and that includes Liverpool, even if they ran away with the Premier League title last term.