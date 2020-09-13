Liverpool fans shouldn’t panic despite agent claims that Salah wants to move to Barcelona

There’s nothing worse than reading that your star player wants to leave the club, but sometimes it’s important to dig into the detail a little bit.

It’s hard to see why any big players wouldn’t want to leave Liverpool just now, especially to go to a Barcelona team that’s all over the place and when it looks like Messi could be leaving soon.

A report from Football 365 has quoted an agent in saying that Mohamed Salah is looking to leave Liverpool to sign for Barcelona, but it’s impossible to see this actually happening.

Even if you just look at it from a distance – they don’t have any money to make big transfers so it’s impossible to see a situation where they could meet Liverpool’s demands.

The claim looks even more unlikely when you consider that the agent saying this isn’t Salah’s agent, and they were also refusing to divulge any further information or sources which would back up the claim.

In some ways you can imagine a case where someone like Salah might decide they want a new challenge and it the status that would come with adequately replacing Messi would also be huge, but there’s nothing to suggest the Liverpool fans should be worried about this for now.