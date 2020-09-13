Liverpool now look unlikely to sign Thiago as loanee will be given a chance to prove himself

For weeks it looked inevitable that Thiago Alcantara would end up at Liverpool, but everything suggests that they won’t be making a move for him after all.

It was never clear if his arrival was directly tied to the future of Gini Wijnaldum, but it would make sense if Liverpool were looking at moving one player on to bring the Spaniard in.

That now looks unlikely with reports suggesting that the Dutchman wouldn’t be moving to Barcelona, and he was now waiting for a new contract offer from Liverpool.

In isolation that’s not enough to suggest that Thiago couldn’t still be added to the squad, but another report from Germany suggests that someone else will get a chance to prove themselves in the midfield:

24-year-old Liverpool midfielder Marko Gruji? will not be joining Hertha Berlin this summer, agent Fali Ramadani: "Liverpool want to keep him. That could change in January at the earliest." (Kicker) — Get German Football News (@GGFN_) September 13, 2020

Grujic would mean they were up a player up compared to last season and there’s no sign of anybody else leaving, so it will be interesting to see if he gets chances and how much he’s improved during his time at Hertha.

On top of this, a report from The Metro quoted a Bayern chief in saying that Liverpool and Man Untied were trying to “blackmail” Bayern into selling Thiago, so if relations are strained then a transfer could be tough to complete.

When you take all of that into account, it seems very unlikely that Thiago plays for Liverpool next season.