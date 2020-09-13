Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah reportedly wants a transfer to Barcelona after becoming a target for new manager Ronald Koeman.

Salah has been a world class performer for Liverpool and his departure would be a huge blow, though it’s unsurprising he could be seen as an ideal Lionel Messi replacement at the Nou Camp.

Messi came close to leaving Barcelona this summer and could do so next year once his contract comes to an end, so could this mean Koeman tries bringing Salah to the club?

According to Sjaak Swart, someone who knows Koeman well, the Dutch tactician is keen on the Egypt international, and the player himself would also welcome the move.

“I know Koeman wants him – and I know Salah would like to go,” he said.

“I am not going into any more details, but just believe me that I know.”

This follows fellow Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum also being linked with Barca this summer, having played under Koeman for the Netherlands.

It would be a huge blow for the Premier League champion to lose both these key players to the Catalan giants.