Liverpool star’s surprise stats could be a big worry despite Reds snatching late win vs Leeds United

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk did not have his best performance against Leeds United yesterday.

Although the Netherlands international scored for the Reds as they snatched a late 4-3 win at Anfield, it was a shaky display at the back from the Premier League champions on the opening day of the season.

Van Dijk is normally so solid at the back but has not quite looked himself in recent times as he also ended last season with a bit of a wobble.

See below as Opta Joe confirm that Van Dijk is a little out of sorts, having made two errors leading to goals in his last four Premier League games…

2 – Virgil van Dijk has made two errors leading directly to a goal in his last four Premier League games, more than he registered in his first 154 appearances in the competition (1). Lapse. pic.twitter.com/4F1RSdEw2Y — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 12, 2020

Remarkably, he’d only made one such error in the 154 Premier League appearances prior to that, which shows just how consistent he’s been up to now.

Liverpool fans will hope this kind of dip is only temporary, and many will of course argue that it only looks bad because of the incredibly high standards Van Dijk has set himself.

The Merseyside giants can’t afford to let standards drop, however, as they’ll surely face stronger competition as they look to retain their title this term.