Menu

Liverpool star’s surprise stats could be a big worry despite Reds snatching late win vs Leeds United

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk did not have his best performance against Leeds United yesterday.

Although the Netherlands international scored for the Reds as they snatched a late 4-3 win at Anfield, it was a shaky display at the back from the Premier League champions on the opening day of the season.

MORE: Exclusive: Former Liverpool ace insists they should still sign Thiago as defensive inconsistences can be written off

Van Dijk is normally so solid at the back but has not quite looked himself in recent times as he also ended last season with a bit of a wobble.

See below as Opta Joe confirm that Van Dijk is a little out of sorts, having made two errors leading to goals in his last four Premier League games…

Remarkably, he’d only made one such error in the 154 Premier League appearances prior to that, which shows just how consistent he’s been up to now.

More Stories / Latest News
Talks held: Arsenal hold talks about potential signing to replace imminent exit of FA Cup hero
Hodgson appears to shut down Zaha to Spurs rumours by claiming he wants to join a big Champions League club
Video: Man United loanee Tahith Chong shows pace and composure to score a great goal for Werder Bremen

Liverpool fans will hope this kind of dip is only temporary, and many will of course argue that it only looks bad because of the incredibly high standards Van Dijk has set himself.

The Merseyside giants can’t afford to let standards drop, however, as they’ll surely face stronger competition as they look to retain their title this term.

More Stories Virgil van Dijk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.