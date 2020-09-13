Man United can bolster a problem position as asking price reduced to £18.5m for defender

Man United have plenty of priorities in the transfer market this summer and left back might not be the most obvious one, but it could also be a smart decision to bring someone else in.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is an outstanding defender on the right hand side but he’s limited in attack, so it puts a lot of pressure on the left sided full back to make a big contribution to the attacking game.

Luke Shaw does a decent job but he struggles with injuries and can be inconsistent, while Brandon Williams looks like a player who needs to go out on loan and play for a whole season somewhere else.

The Sun have reported that Man United are interested in Porto defender Alex Telles, and his price tag has just been reduced to £18.5m.

There are questions to be asked about his defensive ability but he’s good going forward and has terrific delivery from open play and set pieces, so it would give United a different option and allow Williams to go out on loan.

The report even claims that United have actually held talks with the player and Solskjaer does want to add a new full back, so it does look like this has a good chance of happening.

The price tag should be low enough that it won’t stop them from moving for other targets, while it will give them an extra layer to their attacking game from a deeper position too.