Manchester United ready to launch bid for surprise loan signing as Jadon Sancho alternative

Manchester United are reportedly ready to try a loan bid for Real Madrid misfit Gareth Bale as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

The Red Devils could do with strengthening in attack this summer, with Bale perhaps a more realistic target than Sancho as the Daily Star claim Real Madrid are eager to get the Welshman off their books.

The report explains that United could try launching an offer for Bale if they cannot agree a deal for Sancho, and fans would probably be pretty happy with this Plan B option.

Despite Bale’s recent struggles with Madrid, he’s been one of the finest attacking players in world football for much of his career.

The 31-year-old struggled for playing time last season, but picked up yet another title as Real won La Liga, adding to the four Champions League winners’ medals he’s picked up in his time at the Bernabeu.

Man Utd could do with a proven winner like that in their squad, and if he only joins on loan then it shouldn’t be too risky from a financial perspective.

Even if Bale isn’t the club’s ideal target for that wide forward role, he could prove a useful short-term signing for the season ahead before another attempted move for Sancho next summer.