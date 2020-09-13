Man United may land world-class defender thanks to “greedy piranha” of an agent

It’s true that there are thousands of agents out there who do good work and look after their clients well, but it’s often the actions of a few that give the rest a bad name.

They only really make their money when a player moves clubs, so it’s why you’ll see agents like Mino Raiola stir things up and look to move their clients around on a regular basis.

David Alaba has emerged as a target for Man United in recent days and he could be an incredible signing, both for his ability and his versatility.

He would immediately provide an upgrade on Shaw and Williams at left back, while he could also step inside and partner Harry Maguire while being left footed would bring a natural balance to the back line.

The big problem in this would be getting him away from Bayern Munich, but it actually sounds like that’s probably going to happen:

Uli #Hoeneß im @SPORT1_Dopa zu den Verhandlungen mit #Alaba: "Wir wollen alle, dass David bei uns bleibt, weil er ein super Junge ist. Hansi #Flick will ihn unbedingt behalten, aber er hat einen geldgierigen Piranha als Berater und der Vater lässt sich sehr von dem beeinflussen." — Jonas Austermann (@JonasBA90) September 13, 2020

Bayern chief Uli Hoeness has admitted that they are desperate to keep him, but he goes on to call his agent a greedy piranha before admitting that his father is also a big influence on the player, so an exit could be possible.

ESPN also picked up on these comments and the United links, before adding that his contract runs out next summer so Bayern could be forced to sell him now if they want a fee.

It does look like he’s probably going to leave, but can Man United find a way to get a deal done?