Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood issues statement following latest controversy

Manchester United starlet Mason Greenwood has issued a statement apologising for his behaviour after another embarrassing incident came to light.

The 18-year-old may be one of the most exciting talents in English football at the moment, but he’s not had a great couple of weeks off the pitch.

First, Greenwood landed himself in trouble whilst on international duty, getting himself axed from Gareth Southgate’s England squad after breaking COVID-19 restrictions and leaving the team bubble along with Phil Foden.

And now, the Sun have reported on Greenwood also recently being filmed inhaling nitrous oxide, which is also known as “hippy crack”.

The teenager has now come out and apologised, saying he was not fully aware of the health risks involved with this activity.

“I have now been made aware of the health risks associated with this practice and accept that even trying it, as shown in these historical pictures, was poor judgement on my part,” he said in a statement, as quoted by BBC Sport.

“As an 18-year-old, I am learning all the time. However, this week I have also learned I will be judged to a higher standard because of my career as a footballer and I must respect that in future.

“I am determined to repay the faith shown in me by my manager and coaches.”

Although most people inhaling nitrous oxide only feel mild dizziness and euphoria, it can also lead to serious issues that starve the brain of oxygen.

Man Utd fans will hope Greenwood can put these two unfortunate incidents behind him and get back to his best on the pitch as soon as possible.