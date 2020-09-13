Menu

“Showed his authority” – Solskjaer will excite Man United fans with big praise for young duo

Manchester United FC
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reserved special praise for two of his young players after a pre-season friendly defeat against Aston Villa.

The Red Devils lost 1-0 to Villa as they prepare for the new Premier League campaign, and Solskjaer gave chances to a fair few young players who look like they could have big futures at Old Trafford.

Among those was 23-year-old goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who is back at Man Utd after looking very impressive on loan at Sheffield United.

The young shot-stopper could now challenge the out-of-form David de Gea for a place in Solskjaer’s first XI, and the Norwegian tactician made a point of praising the authority he showed at the back.

“I thought Deano [Henderson] showed his authority back there and he played like a proper Manchester United goalkeeper,” he said.

Solskjaer also mentioned how exciting a talent young defender Teden Mengi looks, saying: “In the second half, you saw Teden [Mengi] when he came on, how exciting a prospect he is.”

United fans will no doubt hope that more academy graduates can follow Mason Greenwood into the senior side this season, with Greenwood’s form last season proving a huge boost as he successfully made the step up.

