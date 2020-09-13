Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reserved special praise for two of his young players after a pre-season friendly defeat against Aston Villa.

The Red Devils lost 1-0 to Villa as they prepare for the new Premier League campaign, and Solskjaer gave chances to a fair few young players who look like they could have big futures at Old Trafford.

Among those was 23-year-old goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who is back at Man Utd after looking very impressive on loan at Sheffield United.

The young shot-stopper could now challenge the out-of-form David de Gea for a place in Solskjaer’s first XI, and the Norwegian tactician made a point of praising the authority he showed at the back.

“I thought Deano [Henderson] showed his authority back there and he played like a proper Manchester United goalkeeper,” he said.

Solskjaer also mentioned how exciting a talent young defender Teden Mengi looks, saying: “In the second half, you saw Teden [Mengi] when he came on, how exciting a prospect he is.”

United fans will no doubt hope that more academy graduates can follow Mason Greenwood into the senior side this season, with Greenwood’s form last season proving a huge boost as he successfully made the step up.