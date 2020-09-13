The latest Man Utd transfer news is here as some big names continue to be linked with moves to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have already brought in Donny van de Beek this summer and fans will be eager for more as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to get this team back to the top.

One signing who could be huge for United is Kylian Mbappe as he prepares to leave Paris Saint-Germain next summer for a move to the Premier League.

The Times claim Mbappe wants to join Man Utd or Liverpool after informing PSG of his desire for this to be his final season at the Parc des Princes.

The France international would be a sensational signing for any top club and United would do well to ensure they’re at the front of the queue for his signature.

Elsewhere, it’s being reported that United are chasing the loan signing of Real Madrid misfit Gareth Bale as an alternative to Jadon Sancho.

The Wales international has not been a regular in Zinedine Zidane’s side for some time now, and it makes sense that he could now be heading away from the Bernabeu.

United would surely rather have Sancho as Bale looks past his peak, but he’d certainly be a decent option as a short-term solution in attack.

Finally, MUFC are also building for the future as they target a move for highly-rated young Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile.

The 19-year-old has a big admirer in Solskjaer, and reports in France state the United boss will be backed with around £23million from his board to get a deal done.

Badiashile could be a cheap alternative to Dayot Upamecano if United can get him at that price.