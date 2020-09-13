Mixed news for Arsenal on the transfer front as they may have to choose between two top targets

It’s hard to decide what to make of Arsenal’s midfield after their crushing win over Fulham yesterday, because there were a few players who were much better than expected.

It’s also worth noting that it was a game against a newly promoted side so you can’t judge everything from that one game either.

It still looks like they are trying to make one major addition to the midfield ahead of next season, but there’s mixed news in the latest update on their situation:

Aston Villa have completed the signing of Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal – contract signed until June 2024. Talks on with Werder for Milot Rashica.

And Arsenal keep working to sell players [Torreira too] and then will try again for a top midfielder [Aouar or Thomas] ? #AFC #AVFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 13, 2020

You have to think they would get a decent fee for the Argentine keeper so that should help them when it comes to making bids, but it sounds like they won’t be able to land Partey AND Aouar.

Presuming both are legitimate options that the club can afford, it would be interesting to see which way Arteta decided to go with this.

Signing the Lyon man would be much more exciting in an attacking sense, but it would still leave them with the same old problem of lacking a proper anchor man to shield the back four.

Partey is more of an all-rounder who will contribute more in the defensive phases, but you wouldn’t back him to the be the man to unlock a tight defence in a narrow game either.

Of course it’s very possible that only one (or neither) will be available so they might only have one choice in the end, but it still looks like the fans can expect one more big signing this summer.

