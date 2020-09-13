Mohamed Salah breaks Wayne Rooney record and does something no Liverpool player has managed for 32 years

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah achieved two impressive feats yesterday with his hat-trick in the Reds’ 4-3 opening day win over Leeds United.

Salah hit a treble in a thrilling contest at Anfield, with the Egypt international showing his class once again at the start of this new campaign.

In doing so, Salah broke a hugely impressive Wayne Rooney record, eclipsing the Manchester United legend by helping his club to 35 consecutive wins in games he’s scored in…

35 – Liverpool have now won each of the last 35 @premierleague games in which Mo Salah has scored – he has overtaken Wayne Rooney's competition record of 34 consecutive wins when scoring from September 2008 to February 2011. King. pic.twitter.com/7wkA9Dmywz — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 12, 2020

It’s clear that Salah’s goals tend to be a bit of a good luck charm for Liverpool, and to overtake a Premier League great like Rooney takes some doing.

As well as that, the 28-year-old also matched a great record from LFC hero John Aldridge.

As per Opta in the tweet below, Salah became the first Liverpool player to score a hat-trick on the opening day of a league season since Aldridge did it 32 years ago…

1988 – Mohamed Salah is the first @LFC player to score a hat-trick on MD1 of a league season since John Aldridge against Charlton in 1988-89. Magic. pic.twitter.com/pI1YzYcywf — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 12, 2020

Liverpool will be happy with the win, though it perhaps wasn’t the most convincing display as they let in three and only snatched the victory thanks to Salah’s late penalty.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, ex-Red Paul Konchesky suggested there could still be room to improve in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.