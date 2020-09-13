Move to Chelsea now seems inevitable for star after he’s left out by his team today

We’ve seen it a lot in the last couple of weeks where a player who’s about to leave is suddenly left out of a squad for an upcoming game, so it really is the best indicator that something is about to happen.

Chelsea’s hunt for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has been a big story over the past few days, with Sky Sports reporting that he is closing in on a move to London, but he was still at Rennes’ training ground in the past few days.

Rennes are playing just now against Nimes so it was potentially a good chance to see him in action, but he was suddenly listed with an injury and he’s been left out of the squad entirely.

There are no reports to suggest that he’s actually injured and it could scupper the move – it’s just an attempt from Rennes to give an acceptable reason for leaving a star player out.

This is just the latest in a long line of signs that the move to Chelsea is inevitable, so hopefully it is wrapped up in the next few days.