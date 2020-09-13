According to ADN Blanco, Real Madrid academy talent Adrian de la Fuente has taken to Instagram to announce that he will be leaving Los Blancos after 13 years at the club.

The 21-year-old has never made a competitive appearance for the La Liga powerhouses, though the defender featured on the bench last season for the Champions League tie with Paris Saint-Germain.

The centre-back has been with the Castilla side over the last two seasons, with the ace making 42 appearances for Madrid’s B team.

ADN Blanco add that the former Spain youth international has trained with Villarreal’s B team over the last couple of days, with everything suggesting that De La Fuente will complete a transfer.

Here’s the talent’s post on Instagram for our readers familiar with Spanish:

De La Fuente has the chance to take the next step in his professional career, the 21-year-old will need to impress for Villarreal’s B team before earning a promotion to the La Liga outfit’s senior squad.