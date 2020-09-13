According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid are yet to find a side that are willing to meet their €20m price tag for academy graduate Borja Mayoral.

Mundo Deportivo (MD) report that the striker will not be part of Zinedine Zidane’s plans for the future, the ace is contracted until the summer of 2021 and has spent the last two seasons on loan at Levante.

MD state that La Liga sides Valencia and former loan club Levante are interested in the ace, alongside Italian sides Lazio and Fiorentina, as well as French outfit Marseille.

It’s claimed that Valencia were eyeing the 23-year-old as a replacement for talisman Rodrigo, who became Leeds’ club-record signing this summer.

A sale is yet to be sealed with Valencia as Madrid are unwilling to allow the La Liga outfit to lower their transfer fee and in turn allow Los Blancos to retain a percentage of the forward’s rights.

More Stories / Latest News Mixed news for Arsenal on the transfer front as they may have to choose between two top targets Done deal: Aston Villa complete the signing of Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal Video: Jamie Vardy scores lovely penalty for Leicester against West Brom

Mayoral has scored 14 goals and registered four assists for Levante over the last two seasons, with the improving ace bagging 10 of these goal contributions this term.

Madrid appear to have incurred massive losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving the La Liga champions financially unable to sign any new players in this transfer window.

It’s clear that Madrid have made several academy graduates available for sale in a bid to to boost their finances, the side have parted permanently with a few talents already like Oscar Rodriguez and Achraf Hakimi.