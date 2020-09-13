Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho will have raised an eyebrow or two after being spotted liking a post by Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.

See below as Sancho responded to Van Dijk’s Instagram post following the Reds’ 4-3 win over Leeds United on the opening day of the Premier League season…

Man Utd have been strongly linked with Sancho by BBC Sport in recent times, but he was previously also reported to favour a move to Liverpool by Kicker.

The England international would be a superb signing for either United or Liverpool, but is arguably needed more at Old Trafford.

Sancho would be a huge upgrade on the likes of Jesse Lingard and Daniel James, and provide an ideal long-term replacement for Alexis Sanchez, who recently left the club.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have a world class front three in Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, but more depth is always useful and Sancho looks like he’d be a perfect fit in Jurgen Klopp’s fast, attack-minded side.

It remains to be seen if Sancho liking Van Dijk’s post points to anything, but in recent times it can be an indication of where a player is at with regards to a transfer.

The 20-year-old will surely also be aware of how his like will be viewed, but clearly decided to do it anyway…