Spurs join Man United and Chelsea in race to sign talented defender who’s rated at €24m

It’s been clear in recent years that the general standard of defending has gotten worse, so it’s almost impossible to sign a fully established centre back for a reasonable fee.

Almost everyone in the Premier League needs to improve in defence, but Man United, Chelsea and Spurs are all obvious examples where reinforcements will be needed.

Victor Lindelof isn’t the answer for Man United next to Maguire but there’s no sign that a top level player is available, so they have no choice but to take a chance on someone.

Chelsea’s need isn’t quite as pressing after the signings of Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr, but the Brazilian only has a season or two left so a young defender who could take over from him would be ideal.

Spurs also need to strengthen at the back after a combination of losing key players and the existing crop getting older, so it makes sense that they’ve all been linked with a promising defender from Serie A.

The report comes from Larena via out colleagues at Stretty News, and it’s suggested that Marash Kumbulla could be available for around €24m, and all three teams are in the hunt to sign him.

The Hellas Verona defender is only 20 but he’s now played in 25 Serie A games, while it looks like he has the height and the physicality to become a defender at the top level.

He’s even managed to force his way into the Albania team already so he’s clearly got a bright future, while he’s young enough for any buyer to develop him into the type of player they want.