Talks held: Spurs look to sign wantaway striker who scored 33 goals last season

We’ve seen it so many times where a long striker needs to take a step back to develop their game and become truly prolific, and Alexander Sorloth had his breakthrough season at Trabzonspor last season.

He scored 33 times and finally looks like he’s become the complete striker, while he’s now 24 years old so this could be the perfect chance for him to step up to a bigger league and excel this time.

It could be a bit complicated because he’s still technically on loan from Crystal Palace, but a report from Turkish outlet Fanatik has confirmed that Spurs have held talks with Trabzonspor about signing him.

READ MORE: Hodgson appears to shut down Zaha to Spurs rumours by claiming he wants to join a big Champions League club

They quote the chairman of the club who admits that the player wants to leave, before stating that they are in active talks with Spurs and Crystal Palace about getting something sorted.

Jose Mourinho desperately needs another striker who can step in for Harry Kane when he’s injured or needs a break, and the goalscoring form of Sorloth is exciting.

There will be fears that he flopped at Palace so he might do the same at Spurs, but his performances last season do suggest that it’s a chance worth taking.