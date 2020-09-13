The ball is in Liverpool’s court as star will stay if he’s offered a new contract

There’s been a lot of speculation surrounding Liverpool’s midfield and a possible addition this summer, and it does feel like Gini Wijnaldum’s future may be directly tied to any incomings.

The Dutch midfielder has been a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s midfield during his time at Anfield, and his playing style is just perfect for what Klopp needs him to do.

Despite that there have been some heavy rumours about him going to Barcelona to link up with Ronald Koeman again, but a report from Mundo Deportivo suggests that the ball is firmly in Liverpool’s court for now.

They confirm that although he was expected to move to Barca, everything now points to him staying at Liverpool and it could all hinge on a new contract.

His current deal runs out at the end of this season, but it’s suggested that he’s now waiting on that new offer from Liverpool coming in, and everything suggests he’ll sign the extension to stay at the club.

It’s a risky one for Liverpool if they are waiting to see if a potential replacement could be available, because if they delay and he doesn’t agree a new deal then he can sign a pre-contract agreement in January.

The seasons are starting again so most teams will want to have things sorted as soon as possible, so hopefully we see a conclusion to this one soon.