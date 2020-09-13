The figure of potential add-ons that Chelsea’s deal for Edouard Mendy will include

According to the Athletic’s Adam Leventhal, Chelsea’s deal for goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is ‘almost done’, with the transfer worth a potential total of €25m.
Leventhal reports that the Blues will part with a €20m initial fee for the Rennes ace, with the deal for the 28-year-old also including a further €5m in potential add-ons.
It seems as though a deal being completed is imminent given that the stopper was not part of Rennes’ squad for this afternoon’s Ligue 1 clash against Nimes.
Frank Lampard is in desperate need of a new option between the sticks following a disastrous season from marquee signing Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Chelsea have already bolstered their lacklustre defensive ranks – which conceded the most goals of any top-half side last season – with the additions of Ben Chilwell and experienced centre-back Thiago Silva.
Mendy kept 13 clean sheets in 33 appearances for Rennes last season, with the Senegalese star helping the side to a remarkable third-place finish in Ligue 1.
For a mega-rich club like the west London outfit, a deal worth a total of up to €25m is not bad at all, it pales in comparison to the fee used to bring Kepa to Stamford Bridge two summers ago.