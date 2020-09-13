The four players that Liverpool are looking to sell to raise transfer funds

According to the Sun via Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher’s comments for Sky Sports, the Premier League champions will have to sell ‘three or four players’ before making any other signings.

The Sun name out-of-favour goalkeeper Loris Karius, winger Sheyi Ojo, promising striker Rhian Brewster and wide man Harry Wilson as the prime four that Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to move on.

It’s added that Liverpool are targeting the sales of this quarter in order to raise the funds needed to sign playmaker Thiago Alcantara, with Bayern Munich valuing the ace at £27m (€30m).

Carragher reiterated that the sale of centre-back was needed before the Reds signed a backup for star left-back Andy Robertson in Greek ace Kostas Tsimikas.

The Sun report that Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain may also be up for grabs in a transfer list that apparently includes up to 10 names.

Here’s what Carragher had to say on the Reds’ lack of transfers:

“Liverpool have got three or four players in the squad they are looking to move on.”

“It seems like they have to sell before they buy, that was the case with Dejan Lovren. He had to leave before a left-back could come in.”

“Thiago would give Liverpool’s midfield something different, no doubt. Liverpool lost players to bring Van Dijk in and the goalkeeper (Alisson Becker).”

“There’s no point buying for the sake of it, but I do feel they need someone to supplement the front three.”

“I think the huge clamour for Thiago is a little bit disrespectful to Liverpool’s current midfield three.”

“Yes he would add something different. But if he doesn’t come in, it’s not the end of the world, this is still a fantastic midfield for Liverpool.”

Carragher makes a good point with his assessment of Thiago, as much as the Spaniard could offer a more creative dimension in midfielder, the Reds are stacked with their options in the middle of the park.