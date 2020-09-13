Offer prepared: Tottenham to try their luck with bid for Real Madrid youngster

Tottenham are reportedly set to try an offer to seal the transfer of Vinicius Junior on loan from Real Madrid, with a view to the move becoming permanent.

The 20-year-old has impressed in his time at the Bernabeu, looking an exciting prospect for the future, though he could perhaps do with playing a little more regularly to fine-tune some areas of his game.

Vinicius could find more first-team football at Spurs, and The Boy Hotspur claim the young Brazilian is now set to be targeted by the north Londoners.

It’s not entirely clear if this is the kind of signing Tottenham urgently need, as Vinicius probably isn’t the kind of forward who could provide direct competition for Harry Kane.

Jose Mourinho lacks backup in the centre-forward position, but is actually quite well stocked in the wide-forward department.

Still, if Vinicius does move to England it would be interesting to see how he gets on and if he can take the opportunity to make more out of his natural talent with increased playing time.