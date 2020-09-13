Menu

Tottenham could bide time over bargain forward transfer

Tottenham could reportedly wait until January to try a transfer deal for Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik as he nears the end of his contract.

The Polish forward will be a free agent in 2021, so can discuss a free transfer to a club for next season from January onwards.

As noted by Sky Sports, Tottenham currently look unable to afford Napoli’s £32.5million asking price for Milik, so it might be sensible to wait a little longer before getting this proven attacking player in on the cheap.

Milik has had a decent career in Serie A, and previously shone in his time in the Eredivisie with former club Ajax.

It would be interesting to see if the 26-year-old could also do a job for Spurs in the Premier League, with Jose Mourinho perhaps lacking an alternative to Harry Kane up front.

Milik makes sense as a squad player who could contribute to Tottenham’s cause without necessarily demanding to start week in, week out.

