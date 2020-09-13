Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly doing his best to seal the transfer return of Real Madrid star Gareth Bale, according to The Boy Hotspur.

The Wales international notably left Spurs for Madrid in a big move in the summer of 2013, and has gone on to be a huge success in his seven years at the Bernabeu.

It’s fair to say, however, that Bale has not had the happiest of times in the last year or so after falling out of favour in Zinedine Zidane’s side, so an exit this summer wouldn’t be too surprising.

It would be a huge statement by Tottenham, though, if they could bring Bale back to north London this summer and give Jose Mourinho a big-name signing that is so badly needed up front.

Bale can operate in a variety of attacking roles and could be a good fit for Mourinho’s style of play.

The Boy Hotspur claim Tottenham are ready to pay a substantial chunk of Bale’s wages, which could be appealing to Real as he’s likely to be a high earner who, for the time being, isn’t contributing a great deal to the team.