Video: Chaos between PSG and Marseille as five red cards shown

The rivalry between Marseille and PSG has always been underrated for how much things can kick off, and the game tonight descended into absolute chaos towards the end.

Marseille won the game so it’s important to remember that PSG now have two losses from two games so far this year, but the headlines will be taken after a bit of late drama – where just the five red cards were shown…

It's all kicking off in Parc des Princes! ? The game finishes 8v9 after the referee gives FIVE red cards, including one for Neymar, in the final few minutes! ? CARNAGE! pic.twitter.com/3yZfmEju9I — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 13, 2020

Pictures from PimpleTV

Paredes, Neymar and Kurzawa were the three PSG players to see red, while Benedetto and Amavi were sent off for Marseille.

It’s only a true fight when players start throwing those weird kicks that only footballers do in fights where they dangle a leg out while twisting away, and this features plenty of that.

The last thing PSG need is suspensions after covid-19 went through the squad, but there will surely be repercussions from this one.