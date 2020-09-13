Video: Cristiano Ronaldo shows brilliant movement to score in Juventus pre-season friendly

Another game, another Cristiano Ronaldo goal.

The elite Portuguese attacker has opened the scoring in his side’s pre-season friendly against Serie C side Novara Calcio.

READ MORE: Hugo Lloris is willing to do whatever it takes to win as Spurs prepare to kick season off against Everton

Ronaldo who was forced to withdraw from international duty with Portugal earlier this month after suffering from an usual toe infection (Goal) is back in domestic action today as his Italian side prepare to kick-off their Serie A campaign on September 20 against Sampdoria.

The world-class attacker has smashed home his side’s friendly opener after showcasing some superb off-ball movement.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports