Menu

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo shows brilliant movement to score in Juventus pre-season friendly

Juventus
Posted by

Another game, another Cristiano Ronaldo goal.

The elite Portuguese attacker has opened the scoring in his side’s pre-season friendly against Serie C side Novara Calcio.

READ MORE: Hugo Lloris is willing to do whatever it takes to win as Spurs prepare to kick season off against Everton

Ronaldo who was forced to withdraw from international duty with Portugal earlier this month after suffering from an usual toe infection (Goal) is back in domestic action today as his Italian side prepare to kick-off their Serie A campaign on September 20 against Sampdoria.

The world-class attacker has smashed home his side’s friendly opener after showcasing some superb off-ball movement.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal could complete major signing in next few days after meeting £60million asking price
Hugo Lloris is willing to do whatever it takes to win as Spurs prepare to kick season off against Everton
Tottenham could bide time over bargain forward transfer

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.