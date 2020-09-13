Video: Donny van de Beek lights up friendly against Aston Villa with superb skill

Manchester United new-signing Donny van de Beek lit up his side’s pre-season warm-up match against Dean Smith’s Aston Villa yesterday with some seriously impressive skill.

van de Beek, 23, arrived at United earlier this month after his £39m move from Ajax was finalised, as per Sky Sports.

The exciting Dutchman was in action for his new side yesterday as the Reds faced off in a pre-season friendly against fellow league rivals Aston Villa.

The Reds went onto lose the warm-up match 1-0 after an early goal from ex-Brentford forward Ollie Watkins decided the game.

However, despite the disappointing result, United fans have reasons to feel excited ahead of their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on September 19 after new-signing van de Beek showcased exactly what he is capable of.

The talented midfielder displayed a superb moment of skill to escape two Aston Villa players by performing his trademark ‘Maradona spin’.

See ya!

I can’t wait to watch Donny van de Beek in the Premier League. pic.twitter.com/eh2MoCtWkC — Devils of United ? (@DevilsOfUnited) September 13, 2020

Pictures courtesy of MUTV