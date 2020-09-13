Video – “I would’ve signed Usain Bolt” – Ancelotti beautifully shuts down concerns over James Rodriguez

There is a weird obsession in the Premier League when a technically gifted player doesn’t have a lot of pace or work rate in their game.

Mesut Ozil is the prime example where he has the all technical quality in the world, but Arsenal aren’t prepared to build things round him so he doesn’t fit in at all.

You also saw it with someone like David Silva who was an amazing player, but pundits would just say they liked him because he runs a lot too.

James Rodriguez will be the latest case where people try to ignore his quality and focus on his physical skills, but Carlo Ancelotti beautifully shut that question down with a grumpy answer today: