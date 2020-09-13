In the 73rd minute of this afternoon’s Premier League clash between West Brom and Leicester City, Jamie Vardy extended the Foxes’ lead for the penalty spot.
Centre-back Kyle Bartley pulled down talisman Vardy, leaving the referee with no choice but to award a spot-kick.
Vardy stepped up confidently and sent Sam Johnstone the wrong way with a lovely penalty tucked into the bottom corner, adding to the tireless forward’s excelled record against the West Midlands outfit.
@Vardy7 steps up to score in his fifth consecutive Premier League game at The Hawthorns and celebrates in typical fashion!
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 13, 2020
Pictures from Sky Sports and Optus Sport.
Slaven Bilic’s side have been dominated in the second-half and Vardy’s first of the new campaign appears to mark a defeat for the Baggies in their first game back in the top-flight.