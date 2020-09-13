In the 73rd minute of this afternoon’s Premier League clash between West Brom and Leicester City, Jamie Vardy extended the Foxes’ lead for the penalty spot.

Centre-back Kyle Bartley pulled down talisman Vardy, leaving the referee with no choice but to award a spot-kick.

Vardy stepped up confidently and sent Sam Johnstone the wrong way with a lovely penalty tucked into the bottom corner, adding to the tireless forward’s excelled record against the West Midlands outfit.

Pictures from Sky Sports and Optus Sport.

Slaven Bilic’s side have been dominated in the second-half and Vardy’s first of the new campaign appears to mark a defeat for the Baggies in their first game back in the top-flight.