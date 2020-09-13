Menu

Video: Man United target with ridiculous outside of the boot assist for Aaron Ramsey in Juventus pre-season friendly

Manchester United FC
Douglas Costa, stop it! That is absurd.

The Juventus winger who has been reported by the likes of Calciomercato as a Manchester United alternative to number-one target Jadon Sancho has just produced an absolutely ridiculous assist for ex-Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey using the outside of his boot.

Juventus used a pre-season friendly today against Novara Calcio to gear up ready to start their 2020-21 Serie A title defence on September 20, and Ramsey will be glad to have impressed following our recent report that he looks set to be given another chance at the club despite a challenging first season.

The Old Lady went onto thrash their Serie C counterparts 5-0 with arguably the moment of the match coming from exciting winger Costa.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

