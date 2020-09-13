Menu

Video: Neymar makes his case to the linesman and insists he was racially abused during brawl vs Marseille

There was absolute chaos at the end of PSG’s derby today where five players were sent off after a giant brawl kicked off.

It began with some pretty poor tackles going in, and it ended with a lot of scuffles, slapping and pathetic kicks – the type that only happen during football “brawls”

Expect to hear a lot more about this in the next few days, but it’s starting to look much more sinister as Neymar tried to plead with the linesman that he only reacted due to racial abuse:

Obviously much bigger punishments need to be handed down if racism is proved here, and it’s a really ugly scene for French football.

