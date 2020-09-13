Video: Striker linked with Man United and Spurs shows sublime confidence and skill to score a well taken goal

There was so much hype about Erling Haaland when he started battering the goals in last season for RB Salzburg, so you just knew the stories would start to appear when Patson Daka found his shooting boots.

The Zambian striker went under the radar last year because of Haaland but he still managed to score 27 goals, so it’s no surprise to see the Express have linked him with a few teams, but Man United and Arsenal stand out as interesting suitors.

United could still do with a proper number nine who they can develop into a prolific goal scorer, while Arsenal need to find someone who will eventually take over from Aubameyang.

It’s worth keeping an eye on Salzburg’s games to see how he gets on, especially after he showed all his class to score this goal today:

Pictures from the Austrian Tipico Bundesliga

There’s so much to like about this goal – his touch is a good one and takes him directly to the keeper, but the composure he shows to lift it over the advancing player is brilliant to see.

A lot of players will panic in this situation or go for the shot and give the defender a chance to clear it off the line, but Daka stays in control and makes sure he finishes the job.

READ MORE: Arsenal linked to a second Dijon player as they search for Emi Martinez replacement

He’s only 21 so the best thing for his development might be to stay put for at least one more year, but you can be sure that big teams will want to snap him up as soon as possible.