We’ve reached the point where Real Madrid are doing all they can to get Gareth Bale to leave the club, and any neutral has to be rooting hard for him to get a move.

He’s been one of the most exciting players to watch over the past few years, but he’s always on the bench and just doesn’t look happy in Madrid at all.

Mundo Deportivo have looked at the situation with a potential move to Man United, and the price tag is astonishingly low.

It’s suggested that it would only take €20m to actually sign the Welsh star, but you always know that the problem here is going to be finding a way to pay his wages.

The report also claims that he earns €15m a season after tax so immediately that becomes a massive issue for any team to try and afford.

Interestingly they indicate that Real Madrid would be willing to cover one year of those wages so that does make it sound like a two year deal would cost United around €35m depending on the wages after tax – something that would be very affordable.

They’ve been burned in the past with Alexis Sanchez when they signed a big name on bigger wages and it just didn’t work out at all, but the prospect of Bale coming back to the Premier League is an exciting one.

He would take up the position on the right hand side of the attack and it could be a real game changer for Solskjaer, so it’s worth keeping an eye on this in the next few weeks.