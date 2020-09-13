Menu

West Ham face battle to keep hold of Declan Rice as Chelsea prepare transfer swoop

West Ham United are facing an uphill battle to keep hold of highly-rated Englishman Declan Rice after it has been reported that Premier League big-spenders Chelsea are preparing to make a move for the talented midfielder.

Rice, 21, left Chelsea’s youth academy back in 2013 to join the Hammers’ where he has since gone onto climb the ranks and force his way into the London side’s first-team to become one of the league’s most highly-rated defensive midfielders.

The 21-year-old Englishman has gone onto make 110 senior first-team appearances in all competitions for David Moyes’ West Ham United but according to a recent report from the Telegraph Rice could be set for a move away from the London Stadium.

The report claims that Rice could be forgiven for being tempted by a move back to his old stomping ground after his current side’s crushing 2-0 defeat yesterday against the impressive Newcastle United.

It is understood that Frank Lampard will continue his insane summer spending spree after the Blues’ latest bid for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was accepted and will soon turn their attentions to Rice, as per leading journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Telegraph claim that Chelsea are expected to soon make an official move for the West Ham United midfielder in a transfer which could see their summer spend reach an eye-watering £300m.

