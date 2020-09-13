Zidane may lose one of his most trusted players as Real Madrid ace has a huge offer to leave

It’s quite common to find one player who maybe doesn’t have the quality to play for a truly elite team, but their work rate and reliability means the boss will often turn to them when things are on the line.

Lucas Vasquez is that player for Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane as he’s turned to him on some big occasions, even relying on him as a full back on big Champions League nights too.

It’s often as a sub but he usually plays in more than 30 games a year for Real so he’s an important part of the team, but a report from Marca has suggested that he’s got a huge offer to leave.

The potential transfer would be to Qatar and it’s described as a significant financial offer, so the player is looking to take a few days to weigh up his options before making that financial decision.

They also concede that Zidane is a huge fan of the player but he also understands the significance of the offer and won’t stand in his way if he decides to accept it.

He’s the kind of player that might not leave with a lot of fanfare, but you can be sure his presence will be missed by the manager and the squad.