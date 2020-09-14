According to Calciomercato via French publication L’Equipe, Arsenal are amongst the teams that are interested in Rennes starlet Georginio Rutter.

It’s reported that the Gunners are joined by fellow top sides Bayern Munich, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Lyon with interest in the talent, as well as Premier League side in Newcastle.

Calciomercato reiterate that Milan are keeping a close eye on the French market, following some changes to their recruitment hierarchy.

The striker is yet to make his first-team debut for Rennes, but has featured on the bench for the French outfit on two occasions – most recently for yesterday’s clash against Nimes.

It’s hinted that Rutter could be available for a low-cost fee as his contract expires next summer, Calciomercato assess the ace as a fine example of a ‘modern centre-forward’.

It’s added that Milan could be frontrunners for the talent as they could be best placed to offer the ace opportunities in the first-team, much like French defender Pierre Kalulu who joined this summer.

Rutter has looked promising for Rennes’ B team in France’s 5th division over the last two seasons, scoring five goals in 15 outings.

The promising forward is also capped at Under-16s, 17s and 18s level for France, with Rutter winning a spot in the Under-19s side but yet to make his debut at this level.

Arsenal have a knack for developing French talent so they certainly can’t be ruled out of the race just yet, regardless of the fact that Milan seem to be an ideal destination.